

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 0.8833 against the euro and 1.2458 against the Swiss franc, from an early 2-day lows of 0.8866 and 1.2411, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound advanced to 146.27 from an early low of 145.57.



The pound edged up to 1.3017 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 6-day low of 1.2972.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the euro, 1.27 against the franc, 148.00 against the yen and 1.31 against the greenback.



