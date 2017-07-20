

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday as investors braced for the European Central Bank's rate decision and President Mario Draghi's press conference for clues as to whether the central bank will begin paring stimulus measures.



The benchmark DAX was up 86 points or 0.69 percent at 12,537 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Lender Deutsche Bank gained 0.3 percent and rival Commerzbank rose half a percent.



Business software maker SAP edged down marginally. The company raised its annual outlook and announced a share buyback after reporting second-quarter operating profit that narrowly missed forecasts.



Volkswagen was little changed after a U.S. judge allowed some claims to proceed by bondholders who bought bonds from the automaker in 2014 and 2015.



In economic releases, German producer price inflation eased to a five-month low of 2.4 percent in June, following a 2.8 percent rise in May, data from Destatis revealed. A similar slower pace was last seen in January.



The euro area current account surplus increased to 30.1 billion euros in May from 23.5 billion euros in April, largely driven by trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed.



