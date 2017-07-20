

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,092,629.94 11.1797



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,729,061.46 15.1293



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 829,162.01 18.3638



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,982,316.26 17.3098



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,936,881.70 10.2411



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3500000 USD 35,842,163.11 10.2406



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 38,106,107.41 12.8088



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,249.08 14.0119



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,190,300.58 16.6243



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 351000 EUR 5,891,330.26 16.7844



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,578,565.03 11.2747



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,529,249.35 17.2451



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,425,528.14 19.0947



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,758,065.49 17.5722



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,568,423.14 14.7964



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 310,275.63 14.775



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,333,199.12 16.0626



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,323,745.13 18.3853



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,292,533.66 16.2591



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,017,092.01 10.3532



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,260,327.88 18.0021



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,600.10 18.975



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,827,432.00 19.3097



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 19/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,327,161.95 17.7449



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,327,015.97 17.7441



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,011,740.87 13.7573



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,474,368.43 18.1722



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,348,527.42 15.555



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,310,891.33 10.518



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,335,373.74 18.482



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,352,665.31 15.498



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,523.18 16.5682



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,518,833.49 5.6315



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,033,819.08 18.6638



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,035,995.49 15.9384



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,839,353.12 14.1489



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,587,070.40 17.7197



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 306,200.59 19.1375



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,770,872.10 19.3378



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,369,917.67 19.3727



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX