

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $212.01 million, or $1.26 per share. This was higher than $190.45 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $458.57 million. This was up from $422.75 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $212.01 Mln. vs. $190.45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q2): $458.57 Mln vs. $422.75 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



