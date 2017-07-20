

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - German business software maker SAP AG (SAP) reported Thursday a decline in second-quarter profit amid higher expenses. Revenues, however, increased from last year with growth in all regions. Further, the company lifted its forecast for fiscal 2017 revenues. The company also announced a share buyback of up to 500 million euros in the second half.



Bill McDermott, CEO, said, 'Our winning strategy is again validated by fast adoption of S/4HANA and our full portfolio of cloud solutions. We expect continuing momentum in the second half and confidently raise our guidance for the full year. SAP has never been better positioned.'



For the second quarter, profit attributable to owners of parent declined 18 percent to 668 million euros from the prior year's 816 million euros. Earnings per share decreased 18 percent to 0.56 euros. The company attributed the decline in earnings to a strong increase in restructuring related expenses and share-based compensation expenses in the second quarter.



On non-IFRS basis, profit was 1.12 billion euros, or 0.94 euro per share, compared to last year's 979 million euros or 0.82 euro per share.



Operating profit was down 27 percent to 926 million euros, while adjusted operating profit grew 4 percent to 1.57 billion euros.



Total revenue grew 10 percent to 5.78 billion euros from 5.24 billion euros last year. At constant currencies, revenues grew 9 percent.



New cloud bookings grew 33 percent. Cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 29 percent year-over-year.



Software revenue was 1.09 billion euros, up 5 percent year-over-year.



SAP's 'predictable revenue', i.e. the total of cloud subscriptions & support revenue and software support revenue, was 63 percent of total revenue.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.3 billion euros to 23.7 billion euros at constant currencies. The company said in April that it expected full year 2017 non-IFRS total revenue in a range of 23.2 billion euros to 23.6 billion euros at constant currencies compared to 22.07 billion euros reported last year.



The company expects full-year 2017 non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of 6.8 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, compared to 6.63 billion euros last year.



Based on the continued strong momentum in SAP's cloud business, the company expects full year 2017 non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue to be in a range of 3.8 billion euros to 4.0 billion euros at constant currencies. The upper end of this range represents a growth rate of 34 percent at constant currencies.



Further, non-IFRS cloud & software revenues are expected to increase by 6.5 percent to 8.5 percent at constant currencies, due to increasing adoption of S/4HANA and Digital Business Platform.



In Germany, Sap shares were trading at 91.15 euros, down 0.20 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX