

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed at a slower pace of 1.3 percent year-over-year in June, following a 2.3 percent increase in May. The measure has been rising since January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent in June.



During the second quarter, producer prices rose 2.3 percent compared with the same period last year, while it dropped 0.2 percent from the previous quarter.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices grew 3.2 percent yearly in May, after a 5.1 percent climb in April.



The export price index increased 1.0 percent in May from a year ago, slower than previous month's 2.3 percent rise.



