

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares eked out modest gains on Thursday as oil prices held steady and the euro held below 14-month highs against the dollar ahead of the key ECB meeting followed by President Mario Draghi's press conference.



Investor sentiment was also buoyed by upbeat earnings news and deal activity. The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points or 0.53 percent at 5,243 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



Banks traded mixed, with Credit Agricole rising 0.7 percent and Societe Generale climbing 0.9 percent, while BNP Paribas slid 0.2 percent.



Publicis Groupe rallied 2.3 percent as the advertising giant delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by an uptick in its North American business.



Payments group Ingenico soared almost 9 percent after it agreed to buy Swedish rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros.



