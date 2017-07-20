BB&T reports record second quarter earnings; Performance driven by record quarterly revenues

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2017. Net income available to common shareholders was a record $631 million, up 16.6 percent from the second quarter of 2016. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.77 for the second quarter of 2017. Excluding pre-tax merger-related and restructuring charges of $10 million ($6 million after tax), net income available to common shareholders was $637 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

Net income available to common shareholders was $378 million ($0.46 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2017 and $541 million ($0.66 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2016.

"We are pleased to report record earnings and revenues for the second quarter," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King. "Taxable-equivalent revenues were a record $2.9 billion, up 3.9 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016," King said. "Net interest income was up $18 million and noninterest income was up $90 million from last year. In addition, revenues were up an annualized 10.7 percent, from the first quarter of 2017.

"Our credit quality improved further in the second quarter, as we had declines in non-performing assets, net charge-offs, performing TDRs and loans 90 days or more past due."

"We are also pleased to receive the Federal Reserve's non-objection to our capital plan that includes a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, an increase of ten percent, and up to $1.88 billion in share repurchases," King said. "This will allow us to continue to provide one of the strongest dividend payouts among all large banks."

Second Quarter 2017 Performance Highlights

Taxable-equivalent revenues were $2.9 billion for the second quarter, up $75 million from the first quarter of 2017

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was up $26 million



Net interest margin was 3.47 percent, up one basis point; driven by rate increases



Noninterest income was up $49 million due to higher insurance revenues, investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions and bankcard fees and merchant discounts

due to higher insurance revenues, investment banking and brokerage fees and commissions and bankcard fees and merchant discounts

Fee income ratio was 42.7 percent, compared to 42.1 percent for the prior quarter

Noninterest expense was $1.7 billion , down $360 million compared to the first quarter of 2017

Decrease includes $392 million loss on debt extinguishment recorded in the prior quarter

loss on debt extinguishment recorded in the prior quarter

Personnel expense increased $31 million



Merger-related and restructuring charges decreased $26 million



GAAP efficiency ratio was 61.0 percent, compared to 75.6 percent for the prior quarter



Adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.6 percent, compared to 58.0 percent for the prior quarter

Average loans and leases held for investment were $143.1 billion compared to $142.0 billion for the first quarter of 2017

Average commercial and industrial loans increased $781 million, or 6.1 percent annualized

, or 6.1 percent annualized

Average other lending subsidiaries loans increased $717 million, or 19.3 percent annualized

, or 19.3 percent annualized

Average total CRE increased $323 million, or 7.0 percent annualized

, or 7.0 percent annualized

Average sales finance loans decreased $446 million, or 16.4 percent annualized

, or 16.4 percent annualized

Average residential mortgage loans decreased $309 million, or 4.2 percent annualized

Average deposits were $160.3 billion compared to $161.4 billion for the first quarter of 2017

Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 11.6 percent annualized

, or 11.6 percent annualized

Deposit mix remained strong, with average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 32.8 percent of total deposits, compared to 31.7 percent in the prior quarter



Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.6 billion and costs were 0.30 percent, up four basis points compared to the prior quarter

Asset quality continues to improve

Nonperforming loans were 0.43 percent of loans held for investment, down $111 million



Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing were 0.34 percent of loans held for investment, compared to 0.38 percent in the prior quarter



Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing were 0.61 percent of loans held for investment, compared to 0.56 percent in the prior quarter



The allowance for loan loss coverage ratio was 2.43 times nonperforming loans held for investment, versus 2.05 times in the prior quarter



The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.03 percent of loans held for investment, slightly down from the prior quarter

Capital levels remained strong across the board

Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was 10.3 percent, or 10.2 percent on a fully phased-in basis



Tier 1 risk-based capital was 12.1 percent



Total capital was 14.1 percent



Leverage capital was 10.1 percent



About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $221.2 billion in assets and market capitalization of $36.7 billion as of June30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T was recognized as one of Forbes' 2017 Best Banks in America and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

Capital ratios are preliminary.

