

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares held steady on Thursday as oil prices held stable after strong overnight gains and official data showed U.K. retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in June.



Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to rise 0.4 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points or 0.39 percent at 7,460 in late opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The pound trimmed part of its initial losses as investors awaited a crucial update on the progress of the Brexit talks.



Retailer Sports Direct soared as much as 7 percent as founder Mike Ashley named a new chief financial officer.



Anglo American rose 0.8 percent after the company raised its iron ore target for the year.



Food producer Premier Foods advanced 0.6 percent after it sounded optimistic about growth in the second quarter.



Luxury fashion house Burberry Group gained half a percent after announcing it would launch a share buyback program of up to 150 million pounds.



BHP Billiton slid half a percent after an activist investor slammed the mining giant over its plans to develop a giant potash mine in Canada.



Carillion shares tumbled 4.5 percent. Reuters reported that Oxfordshire County Council is debating the future of a facilities management deal with the crisis-hit construction firm.



Moneysupermarket.com plummeted 7.5 percent after a profit warning.



EasyJet shares fell more than 5 percent. The budget carrier made some cautious comments on the outlook for summer pricing.



