New leadership additions bring collective experience in driving the success of enterprise cybersecurity organizations

Hires span various disciplines to drive best-in-class corporate strategy, operations and communications

ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, today announced several recent hires that enhance and extend its leadership team to support the company's strategic plans for continued growth into new and existing markets. The increasing proliferation of connected devices within enterprise organizations across the world is creating an opportunity for enhanced awareness and driving the need for solutions to impending cybersecurity risks. ForeScout's new leadership additions have been selected to help drive the company's next stage of growth, sales and awareness around IoT security.

"ForeScout is dedicated to delivering solutions that will make a difference for our customers and partners who turn to us for visibility and control of the thousands of devices connecting to their network," said Michael DeCesare, president and CEO, ForeScout. "Visibility is the next big thing in security, and maintaining our reputation as a leader in this space is supported through our top-notch leadership team. These latest additions to our powerhouse leadership team help better position us to capture our large market opportunity and help us continue to evolve as a world-class company."

Julie Cullivan: Chief Information Officer and Sr. Vice President of Business Operations

Bringing more than two decades of experience driving operational capabilities across some of the world's largest tech brands, Julie Cullivan is helping to guide ForeScout through its next stage of maturity as chief information officer and senior vice president of business operations. She is leading ForeScout's cross-functional operational initiatives, helping manage execution of the company's priorities in partnership with the business functions and leading the IT organization. Cullivan comes to ForeScout having served as executive vice president, business operations and chief information officer at FireEye, Inc., where she advised the executive team on the company's growth strategy while delivering the systems and infrastructure that enabled these strategic imperatives.

Michelle Spolver: Sr. Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

A seasoned communications professional with experience in raising the profile, awareness and recognition of key enterprise security vendors, Michelle Spolver is overseeing all internal and external communications of ForeScout. Serving as a trusted advisor across the organization, Spolver will extend her ability to generate strategic global market awareness for the company. Spolver comes to ForeScout having served as chief communications officer for Fortinet, Inc., where she oversaw both corporate communications and investor relations during her 13-year tenure with the company.

Ryan Brichant: Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Global Critical Infrastructure, Industrial Control System and Operational Technology Security

A senior leader with in-depth knowledge and expertise in the field of industrial control system (ICS) security and operational technology (OT), a strategic and emerging market opportunity for ForeScout, Ryan Brichant is driving market education and awareness around the company's ICS/OT capabilities. Brichant is responsible for building the ecosystem of strategic ForeScout partnerships, specifically bridging these alliances for successful visibility and control into ICS/OT. Brichant comes to ForeScout as the former vice president and chief technology officer of IoT and critical infrastructure protection at FireEye, Inc. and was previously the global senior vice president and chief cybersecurity officer at Siemens AG.

For more information on ForeScout's expanded leadership team please visit here.

About ForeScout

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. helps make the invisible visible. Our company provides Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies with agentless visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the network. Our technology integrates with disparate security tools to help organizations accelerate incident response, break down silos, automate workflows and optimize existing investments. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

© 2017. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ActiveResponse, ControlFabric, CounterACT, CounterACT Edge and SecureConnector are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

