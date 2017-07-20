NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Primera Air today announced the opening of three new bases in Europe: London (Stansted, STN), Paris (Charles de Gaulle, CDG) and Birmingham, UK (BHX) that will now fly to New York (Newark/Liberty, EWR airport) and Boston Logan (BOS airport) beginning in April 2018. Two more transatlantic routes from the new bases will be announced by the end of summer 2017.

"We are very proud to announce our new bases and routes to the US. With our brand new Airbus A321neo airplanes, we will operate routes traditionally served only by wide-body aircraft. Owing to unmatched efficiency of these new-generation aircraft, we will be able to offer unprecedented prices to passengers from France and the UK to the US. At the same time, we are very excited to offer a product and service concept that merges low fares and high quality -- perfect both for leisure and business travelers," said Andri M. Ingolfsson, President and Chairman of Primera Air.

The new aircraft has two classes of cabin -- full-service Premium and low-fare Economy. All passengers will have access to Wi-Fi and the option to charge their devices on board.

Flights to US will commence in April 2018 and will be offered year-round. Primera Air will offer daily flights to New York and four weekly flights to Boston from all three bases. Tickets will be on sale beginning July 20th and the lowest fares will be available on primeraair.com.

Over the next two years, Primera Air will increase its presence at its existing bases and continue to open new ones, linking more airports than ever, thanks to its existing fleet and the 20 new Boeing MAX 9 ER on order. Other transatlantic routes are due to be opened, as well.

Primera Air is a scheduled flight carrier operating flights to more than 70 airports in Europe. The airline is based in Denmark and Latvia, and is part of the Primera Travel Group, which runs travel agencies and tour operating companies in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Estonia.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3156960



Contact:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

(410) 658-8246

Email Contact



