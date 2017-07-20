Smart Medical Devices Market Size Worth $24.46 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsmart medical devices marketis expected to reach USD 24.46 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of smartphones is observed as a major factor driving market growth. In addition, the technological advancement and the rising awareness and focus on fitness is driving the market.

The increasing demand for wireless and smartphone compatible devices which is enhancing the diagnosis and makes accurate detection is making it convenient for patients to monitor their health anywhere and save the result on the connected device, is additionally driving the market.

Diagnostic and monitoring segment was the largest product category in 2015, but is expected to register a lower growth as compared to the therapeutic segment over the forecast period. Blood pressure monitor was the major diagnostic and monitoring device used by the patients in 2015 and accounts for a share of over 20.0% in 2015.

Online channel is the largest shareholder with an estimated CAGR of about 22.0% from 2016 to 2025. The trending online purchase for discounts, flexibility, convenience and availability of wide range of products with varying prices is leading to demand for purchasing smart medical devices online Additionally, the use of smartphones is expected the boost the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Smart Medical Devices Market Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Monitoring and Therapeutic Device), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-medical-devices-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global smart medical devices witnessed a lucrative growth in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.0% from 2016 to 2025

Diagnostic and monitoring segment emerged as the largest product segment in 2015 and is estimated to generate revenue over USD 8.0 billion by 2025

by 2025 The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.0% from 2016 to 2025

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.0% from 2016 to 2025 Key players including Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc, Dexcom Inc, Fitbit Inc and Medtronic plc among the others dominate the global smart medical devices market while accounting for majority of the volume in 2015

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart medical devices market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Diagnostic & monitoring Blood glucose monitors Heart rate monitors Pulse oximeters Blood pressure monitors Breath analyzer Medical tricorder Smart clothing Therapeutic devices Portable oxygen concentrators and ventilators Insulin pumps Hearing aid Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pharmacies Online channel Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Clinics Homecare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East Asia South Africa



