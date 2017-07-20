sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,74 Euro		+0,078
+0,06 %
WKN: 854618 ISIN: US2944291051 Ticker-Symbol: EFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EQUIFAX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,16
125,24
13:29
123,59
125,82
13:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EQUIFAX INC
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUIFAX INC122,74+0,06 %