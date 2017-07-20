Intended update for MIP by the European Commission's DG Trade will set a pricing schedule for panels and cells on the European market that does not reflect market realities, trade body argues.

The acknowledgement by the European Commission (EC) that its minimum import price (MIP) mechanism for solar cells and modules imported into Europe has been ineffectual could be undone by the proposal of new mechanism for pricing that SolarPower Europe says "divorces prices from reality".

The proposal by the EC's DG Trade department, seen by pv magazine (PDF), includes a schedule designed to control the prices of panels and cells on the European market over the next 14 months, by laying out a timeframe of when - and by how much - the pricing of its control mechanism will drop.

However, these assessments are not only potentially inaccurate, but could actively stymie solar's growth as developers could be tempted to delay the realization of projects as they wait for the new, lower prices to come into effect.

"The EC clearly states that market prices recorded in Q1 2017 will only be reached in the EU in September 2018," said SolarPower Europe president Christian ...

