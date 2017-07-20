Just five years after meeting 40% of U.K.'s electricity supply, data from Imperial College London shows that coal only met 2% of the country's power needs in the first half of the year.

Backed up by the government's own data from BEIS, the collapse of the coal sector from around 2013 has been dramatic - and coincides with steep growth in solar and wind power.

As recently as 2012, coal supplied close to 150 terawatt hours of electricity a year - around 40% of supply. The latest data, however, reveals that coal's input in 2016 was less than 30 terawatt hours, with wind power alone now a greater source of electricity. Last year, coal ...

