FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Completes Global & U.S. App Soft Launch Rollout; Initiates User Behavior Analytics Program

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ('FanDom Sports' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's most current version rollout of their 'competitive conversation with a resolution,' sports-centric app is now complete. Engaged fans in the United States and around the globe can now enjoy FanDom App iOS version, available for download from the App Store.

In conjunction with the completion of the initial rollout phase of the app, FanDom Sports is on schedule to initiate the implementation of a comprehensive and targeted behavioral analytics program. Such behavioral analysis programs provide automated insights, preferences, and the ability to service users digital sports media needs within the FanDom Sports App. These key metrics will be used as an input to the product roadmap and relevant enhancements of the platform along with actionable data analytics, which leads to targeted revenue pathways.

Additionally, the Company would like to announce the appointment of Allen Ezer as Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1, 2017. Mr. Ezer is a corporate finance and capital markets professional with more than a decade-and-a half of investment advisory, trading, corporate strategy, product launch experience, coupled with start-up business management skills. Allen's current and previous directorship tenures include Audit and Corporate Governance committee Chair positions for multiple public companies.

New CEO, Henri Holm notes that, 'In taking the Company to the next level, FanDom Sports Media intends to converge on the global sports world by assessing user driven topical considerations. It is the key data points generated by the use of our app that will provide the foresight and scale to meet the product's visionary potential. I would also like to welcome Mr. Ezer to our team of diverse and experienced professionals. Outside of his capital markets, product & operational start-up, strategic partnership and channel management experience his extensive business development skills are key to building a well rounded global brand, such as Fandom Sports.'

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

'FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!'

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

