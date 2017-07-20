

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $631 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $541 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.89 billion. This was up from $2.79 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $631 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.6%



