JACKSON, MS -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Smart RX Systems, Inc. ("Smart Rx") to sell and market its Smart PharmAssist Kiosk.

Per the agreement, Health & Wellness Research Consortium ("HWRC"), a fully owned subsidiary of Dewmar International, sold its Texas-based Dimension Pharmacy in exchange for some cash and limited exclusive rights to sale and distribute Smart Rx kiosks in specified geographical territories and shared vertical markets. Additionally, Smart Rx has agreed to provide HWRC's Clinton Wellness Center in Clinton, MS with a high profit margin program and pharmaceutical products for intravenous (IV) weight loss and intravenous (IV) rejuvenation.

The Smart PharmAssistTM pharmacy kiosk is the most efficient, self-dispensing tele-pharmacy kiosk in the market today that allows hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and employers with over 1,000 employees to efficiently dispense medication at a fraction of the cost of traditional pharmacy overhead.

"Our recent collaborations illustrate our efforts to work with organizations worldwide to help make our commitment to sustainable innovative technology a reality," stated Mr. Sandeep Mathow, Founder & CEO of Smart RX. "Working with Dewmar and their many healthcare affiliates will help us accelerate speed-to-market in critical geographies here in the U.S.," he continued.

Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International, stated, "We are excited to be introducing this 'game-changing' pharmacy solution to our growing network of hospitals, clinics, major employers and self-insured cities and municipalities." Dr. Marco Moran continued, "As a 20 year licensed pharmacist, I know that pharmacy kiosks creates a more affordable and highly profitable retail pharmacy solution for our many clients whose patients will be able to leave their facilities with a pharmacist-verified prescription in hand as opposed to having to run another errand to wait over an hour at the local corner drugstore. Furthermore, major employers and large health systems will be able to eliminate their drug inventory costs and participate in a profit-share program thus bringing in (or saving) potential revenue in the six figure range for installation of this state of the art pharmacy system."

A need for efficiency, accuracy and cost savings is driving automation of the pharmacy industry. The Smart PharmAssist™ Kiosk takes one-fourth of the space of a traditional small pharmacy, eliminates theft/shrink, and optimizes revenue while simultaneously having the highest sales per square feet in retail but with the lowest labor costs. Overall, the global pharmacy automation systems market is expected to grow to $7.8 billion by 2018 and is virtually untapped.

In 2014 Chicago's Mercy Hospital rolled out one of the earliest outpatient prescription-dispensing kiosks. As with Smart PharmAssist, all prescription insurance carriers are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare. The kiosk accepts all debit and credit cards for payment. "This first-of-its-kind, ATM-style prescription kiosk will make it easier and more convenient for our patients to receive those commonly prescribed discharge medications 24/7 prior to leaving the hospital," said Carol Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Hospital. "We are also able to offer this service to our own hospital staff, increasing access to both staff and the community; it's about helping our community live well."

Pharmacy automation is a business driver and Dewmar has secured the international rights to be the first Company to include Smart PharmAssist advanced technologies for medicinal cannabis dispensing in as early as 2018. By automating the identification, purchasing, and dispensing processes; legally operating cannabis dispensaries can reduce concerns about security, cash management, storage, and authenticating identification, while at the same time reducing time and labor expense according to Self Service News Magazine.

About The Smart PharmAssist™ Kiosk

The Smart PharmAssist™ Kiosk is a remote pharmacy dispensing technology that allows people to have access to multi-lingual pharmacy services 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The Kiosk is a complete pharmacy-in-a-box, with the capacity to dispense 225 or more different types of medications, including narcotics and over the counter (OTC) medications. Features include automated pill counting, live video conferencing with a licensed Pharmacist, barcode reader, biometrics, facial recognition, back end data collection, automated vile capping, automated labeling, medication image capture, automated climate control, and automated remote insurance processing.

About Smart Rx Systems

Smart Rx Systems is a global healthcare leader in automation. The company is one of the first to develop an on-demand medication dispensing kiosk designed to help the world get their medication when and where it is needed the most. Smart Rx Systems is the developer, manufacturer, and operator of the Smart PharmAssist™ Kiosk line of remote healthcare technologies and services.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled, veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion™ and Kush Cakes which is rated as one of the top national selling relaxation beverages and brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

Follow Dewmar on its official Facebook and Twitter sites where the CEO is inclined to provide information, sometimes on a daily basis, about some of the Company's current activities and key staff activities. Also, subscribe to our Company Newsletter on the bottom right of our homepage on our website to receive updates as well.

Click here for the Safe Harbor Statement.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Investment & Company Information

InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



