GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company STMicroelectronics NV (STM) announced Thursday that the recent media speculation reported by Bloomberg is false. Bloomberg reported 'STMicroelectronics may resume taking MCU orders after year-end, Taipei-based Economic Daily News reports, citing unidentified people from supply chain.'



STMicroelectronics added it continues to manage its business as usual to support customer demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX