TH Köln: Studying Web Science in the Web

An international extra-occupational Master Programme at TH Köln - University of Applied Sciences

The Master Programme Web Science can be studied at TH Köln - University of Applied Sciences online in the evenings alongside jobs or family responsibilities. Web technology allows active remote participation in project-oriented, interactive group sessions and other teaching formats. The lectures are held in English by our researchers and professors and partly by professionals from the industry.

Within five semesters the programme leads to the degree Master of Science. It requires a tuition fee of € 1,400 (plus an administrative fee of currently €86). The application deadline for the upcoming winter term is August 15th, 2017. Applicants with international university degrees apply via the Uni-Assist portal (https://www.uni-assist.de/online/).

Our programme is especially suited for persons aiming at leadership positions in interdisciplinary web projects, who have earned a first university degree and have professional experience in the field of web.

Technical, economic, social, legal, and design competence, as required for modern web projects, form the core objectives of the curriculum. .In addition, the ability to manage web projects requires intercultural, communicational and other personal skills. The programme promotes the development of these skills through specific courses and through project-oriented learning in international multidisciplinary teams of students.

The courses are mainly held online in virtual rooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Additionally two on-site weekends per semester take place in Cologne in order to kick off and wrap up courses as well as to enhance the personal contacts among students and with lecturers. Cologne can be reached by excellent flight and train connections, which makes traveling for the on-site weekends easy.

