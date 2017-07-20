Cybersecurity Market to Reach $231.9 Billion by 2022 - Fueled by Growing Number of Insider Cyber Threats

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cybersecurity market size is expected to grow from USD 137.85 Billion in 2017 to USD 231.94 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The cybersecurity market is segmented by component (solutions and services), security type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of organizations to comply with different regulatory compliances across the globe.

Major security types in cybersecurity are network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, wireless security, and others (database security and web security). The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) across verticals.

The network security segment is estimated to have the largest share of the cybersecurity market in 2017. The growth is fueled by the growing number of insider cyber threats. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing emergence of IoT and BYOD across verticals. Organizations are rapidly deploying cybersecurity solutions, either on-premises or on-cloud. The demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions is increasing due to cost-effective and time-efficient features of cloud; its growth is specifically high in enterprises, where low cost solutions are much required.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. The North American region, followed by Europe, is estimated to become the largest revenue-generating region for cybersecurity vendors in 2017. This is mainly because in the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D), and technology.

Companies Mentioned



Appthority Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Mcafee Llc

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Pradeo Security Systems

Sitelock, Llc

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Whitehat Security



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Component



7 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Solution



8 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Service



9 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Security Type



10 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



11 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Organization Size



12 Cybersecurity Market Analysis, By Vertical



13 Geographic Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



