

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $118.33 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $103.28 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $290.09 million. This was up from $253.58 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $118.33 Mln. vs. $103.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $290.09 Mln vs. $253.58 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX