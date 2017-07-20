Global Glass Mat Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Mat Type, Binder Type, End Use Industry & Region

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Glass Mat Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The glass mat market is projected to grow from USD 931.5 Million in 2016 to USD 1,238.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the high demand from construction & infrastructure industry and other emerging application industries such as industrial & chemical and automotive; as glass mat can reduce weight and give better aesthetic than metal parts. The market witnessed a strong growth in the past few years considering the use of composites in the US, Germany, and developing countries such as China, Brazil, and Japan.

The glass mat market is segmented based on mat type into compression chopped strand mat and continuous filament mat. Chopped strand mat is expected to the fastest-growing mat type segment. It was also the largest segment for glass mat in 2016, in terms of value, as it is the most preferred mat type to manufacture composites. Chopped strand mat is widely applicable in recreational, marine, transportation, industrial, and construction applications, among others.

The glass mat market is segmented by end-use industry into construction & infrastructure, industrial & chemical, marine, sports & leisure, and others. The construction & infrastructure segment accounts for the highest market share, owing to innovations in the integration of lightweight GFRP composites, which provide strong, corrosion resistance, and better aesthetic properties. This is expected to further increase the demand for glass mat from construction & infrastructure component manufacturers.

Glass mat market based on binder type is segmented into powder bonded glass mat and emulsion bonded glass mat. The emulsion based glass mat segment dominated the glass mat market as it gives better handling properties, better surface bonding efficiency, and ease of processing as compared to powder bonded glass mat. Emulsion bonded mats offer benefits such as easy air removal, rapid resin impregnation, good surface bonding, high strand integrity, better aesthetics to composite parts, and low resin consumption, among others.

Companies Mentioned



Binani Industries Limited

Central Glass Co., Ltd

China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)

Huntingdon Fiberglass Products, LLC

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd

Johns Manville GmbH

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Krosglass S.A.

Nippon Electric Glass

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd

Other Key Players

Owens Corning

P-D Glasseiden GmbH

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam

Superior Composites Co., LLC

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp.

Texas Fiberglass Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Drivers



7 Glass Fiber Market, By Mat Type



8 Glass Mat Market, By Binder Type



9 Glass Mat Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Glass Mat Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk29nf/glass_mat_market

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716