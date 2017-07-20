Hague Enterprises: Des Hague and Justin J. Rose of OHLEsport Announce OHLEsport Support of German Bundesliga Football School

OHLEsport supports Bundesliga Football School promoting young talent worldwide

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Des Hague and Justin J. Rose, Chairman and President of OHLEsport, are delighted to announce supporting German Bundesliga Football School. Bundesliga Football School's mission is to train and promote young soccer talent worldwide. As part of this collaboration, OHLEsport will be donating OHLEsport Training Aids to the program to be used during various training sessions. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLE and The OHLEsport Training System.

"The OHLE (kick and pro) is a great product to effectively improve any player's technique," said Frank Gerster, ex German Bundesliga and German National Team Player, and continued, "It is an unbelievable system which gradually improves two footed players. Top trainers today want technically strong players who are able to use both feet."

"We are excited to support Bundesliga Football School in their efforts to support young talent around the world," said Hague. "Strengthening underserved youths is a core mission of our company culture and we know our OHLEsport Training System will enhance every player's skills so they can reach their fullest potential. We are thrilled to be able to support the Bundesliga's efforts initially in Israel and look forward to expanding our partnership in the years ahead," concluded Hague.

As part of the Bundesliga Football School program, in partnership with DFL (Deutsche Fussball Liga), soccer players (boys and girls) between the ages of 13 and 18 will, over the course of one week, receive targeted assistance in a series of compact training sessions and workshops, enabling them to showcase their talent. The sessions are run by experts and licensed coaches from the youth training centers of Bundesliga clubs. The local associations and leagues can either make use of the Bundesliga Football School as a stepping-off point to build up their own system for promoting young talent or profit from the Bundesliga's know-how to professionalize and enhance their existing local structures. No fees are charged to participate in the Bundesliga Football Schools. Bundesliga Football School will be taking their program to Israel, July 23-27, when 95 local kids will benefit from the coaching sessions.

"The Bundesliga Football School sees itself as an ambassador for the Bundesliga, and for its values and quality. We are collaborating with experts and coaches from our clubs' successful youth academies under our own direction," said Birger Nass, Head of the Bundesliga Football School projects at the DFL.

"It will be an honor to be present and part of such a great event in Israel with the Bundesliga Football School, Israeli Soccer Federation, aspiring youth players, Bundesliga Academy coaches and local soccer coaches," said Rose. "The Bundesliga Football School, among many other qualities, stands for innovation and grassroots - two characteristics we value very highly at OHLEsport."

