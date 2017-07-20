TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR)(CSE: DVR.CN)(CNSX: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has begun working with a global leader in the crop protection industry using drones to support their production activities. The project has commenced in Ontario using Deveron's growing network of standardized drones and sensors. The pilot will run through to the completion of the 2017 grow season.

"Our pilot partner is a progressive, global leader who continues to invest in innovation that will help deliver value to their customers," stated David MacMillan, President & CEO of Deveron. "By being one of the first company's in the drone space to focus on a network solution of data collection, we have been able to build relationships and credibility with the world's most important agriculture companies."

The goal of the pilot study is to continue to validate the positive applications of drone data in farming. Deveron is handling all data collection, processing and logistics for the pilot study.

About Deveron UAS:

Deveron is a nationally compliant, Transport Canada licensed, UAV operator providing enterprise drone data services to agriculture. Deveron's data helps farmers increase yields and reduce costs using sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS" or "drones"), sensors, software and analytics. Deveron's drone data service network allows enterprise level customers to obtain on-demand, actionable data without exposure to technology and capital risks. The Company is focused on building a standardized constellation of drones and sensors to provide data in North America.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveronuas.com.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world wide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

Contacts:

David MacMillan

President & CEO

Deveron UAS Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 226

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

www.deveronuas.com



