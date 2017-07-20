

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound retreated from recent highs against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.2955 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3017.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 2-day lows of 0.8880 and 1.2403 from early highs of 0.8833 and 1.2458, respectively.



The pound edged down to 145.52 against the yen, from an early high of 146.27.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the greenback, 0.89 against the euro, 1.22 against the franc and 143.00 against the yen.



