

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone government debt to gross domestic product increased slightly in the first quarter, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Government debt to GDP in euro area came in at 89.5 in the first quarter versus 89.2 percent in the previous quarter.



In the EU28, the ratio increased to 84.1 percent from 83.6 percent.



At the end of the first quarter, debt securities accounted for 80.1 percent of euro area general government debt.



Loans made up 16.9 percent and 14.7 percent respectively and currency and deposits represented 3.0 percent of euro area government debt.



The highest ratios of government debt to GDP at the end of the first quarter of 2017 were recorded in Greece, at 176.2 percent, followed by Italy with 134.7 percent. The lowest ratio was seen in Estonia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX