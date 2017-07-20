

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday as oil prices held stable after strong overnight gains and the euro held below 14-month highs against the dollar ahead of the key ECB meeting followed by President Mario Draghi's press conference.



The ECB rate decision is expected at 7.45 am ET, with investors looking for clues as to whether the central bank will begin paring stimulus measures.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus increased to 30.1 billion euros in May from 23.5 billion euros in April, largely driven by trade surplus and primary income, data from the European Central Bank showed.



Separately, official data showed that U.K. retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in June. Retail sales grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to rise 0.4 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.1 percent at 386.06 in late opening deals after climbing as much as 0.8 percent the previous day on the back of deal activity and upbeat earnings updates.



The German DAX was rising half a percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.6 percent.



Finnish engine maker Wartsila soared 6.5 percent after raising its outlook for its marine business.



British retailer Sports Direct soared as much as 7 percent as founder Mike Ashley named a new chief financial officer.



Publicis Groupe rallied 2.1 percent as the French advertising giant delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter, driven by an uptick in its North American business.



Payments group Ingenico jumped 7 percent after it agreed to buy Swedish rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros.



Food and consumer products giant Unilever rose half a percent. The company said it expects full-year underlying operating margin to grow by at least 100 basis points, as against 80 basis points projected earlier.



Swiss engineering firm ABB tumbled 3 percent as its second-quarter net profit came in below consensus estimates.



Nordea Bank slumped 4.6 percent on reporting a 26 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.



EasyJet shares fell more than 5 percent. The budget carrier made some cautious comments on the outlook for summer pricing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX