ZZLL Information Technology Inc.: ZZLL Launches Website and Establishes China Subsidiary for E-Commerce Initiatives

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Further to its press release dated March 7, 2017 ZZLL Information Technology Inc. ("ZZLL" or the "Company", OTCQB: ZZLL), is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary Z-Line International E-Commerce Company Ltd. ("Z-Line"), has formally launched its website at www.zzll.win. Additional development will occur as the site evolves to increase its functionality, sales, service, support and product offerings.

Additionally, to further develop its E-Commerce, video content and video streaming capabilities, Syndicore Asia Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZZLL) is pleased to announce it has received approval for, and the set-up of a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise ("WFOE") in China under the name Hunan Syndicore Asia Limited ("HSAL"). HSAL was incorporated in the National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone of Changsha, Hunan (http://english.cshtz.gov.cn/).

"We are very pleased to be moving forward with our business development initiatives on multiple fronts" stated Sean Webster, CEO of ZZLL. "We hope to begin to generate revenue through the launch of our new website in Hong Kong, and further develop our platform in China with several E-Commerce plans, which will be facilitated through the establishment of our WFOE company. Having our own WFOE in China allows us more control over operations, and provides greater flexibility and protection while developing our IP in the huge and growing Chinese online market."

About ZZLL Information Technology Inc.:

ZZLL Information Technology Inc. (OTCQB: ZZLL), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Syndicore Asia Limited will be a provider of syndicated media and E-Commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific region. Syndicore's Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise, Hunan Syndicore Asia Limited will endeavor to develop its E-Commerce, video content and video streaming capabilities in China. In addition, Z-Line International E-Commerce Company Ltd. (a majority owned subsidiary of ZZLL) is a Hong Kong based E-Commerce company that will provide consumer-to-consumer, business-to-consumer and business-to-business-sales services via web portals.

Safe Harbor

All statements other than statements of historical fact that are included in this press release and that mention activities, events or developments that we believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The use of words such as "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "should," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those regarding whether additional development will occur with Z-Line's website, that Hunan Syndicore Asia Limited will further develop its E-Commerce, video content and video streaming capabilities and whether Z-Line will begin to generate revenue.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks that might cause actual results to differ from these projections include, but are not limited to, those discussed in ZZLL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, 10-Q and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in many places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (the "Company"), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (I) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Contact:

Sean Webster

Email: info@zzlliti.com

Tel: 852-3705-1571

SOURCE: ZZLL Information Technology Inc.