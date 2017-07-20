

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $398 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $196 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $1.64 billion. This was up from $1.08 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $398 Mln. vs. $196 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 103.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 56.5% -Revenue (Q2): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.9%



