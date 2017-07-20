BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

All information is at 30 June 2017 and unaudited .

Performance at month end is calculated on a cum income basis

One

Month

% Three

months

% One

year

% Three

years

% Five

years

% Net asset value -3.5 7.3 45.2 61.5 149.8 Share price -2.5 12.9 46.8 61.3 167.9 Benchmark* -2.9 3.7 29.1 33.1 97.5

Sources: BlackRock and Datastream

*With effect from 1 December 2013 the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index replaced the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index as the Company's benchmark. The five year period indices have been blended to reflect this.

At month end Net asset value capital only: 496.68p Net asset value incl. income: 503.27p Share price 425.00p Discount to cum income NAV 15.6% Net yield1: 1.8% Total Gross assets2: £368.0m Net market exposure as a % of net asset value5: 113.0% Ordinary shares in issue3: 73,130,326 2016 ongoing charges (excluding performance fees4: 1.1% 2016 ongoing charges ratio (including performance fees): 1.3%



1. Calculated using 2016 interim dividend paid on 19 August 2016 and 2016 final dividend paid on 29 March 2017.

2. Includes current year revenue and excludes gross exposure through contracts for difference.

3. Excluding 7,400,000 shares held in treasury.

4. Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding performance fees and interest costs for the year ended 30 November 2016.

5. Long positions less short positions as a percentage of net asset value.

Sector Weightings % of Total Assets Industrials 29.6 Consumer Services 21.6 Financials 18.3 Consumer Goods 12.2 Basic Materials 7.3 Health Care 4.7 Technology 3.8 Oil & Gas 2.3 Net current assets 0.2 ----- Total 100.0 ===== Market Exposure (Quarterly) 31.08.16

% 30.11.16

% 28.02.17

% 31.05.17

% Long 114.3 116.9 121.4 117.3 Short 8.3 8.5 6.7 6.1 Gross exposure 122.6 125.4 128.1 123.4 Net exposure 106.0 108.4 114.7 111.2

Ten Largest Investments Company % of Total Gross Assets CVS Group 3.0 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 2.5 4imprint Group 2.5 Bellway 2.0 Big Yellow 2.0 Melrose Industries 1.9 Ascential 1.9 Cineworld Group 1.9 Ibstock 1.9 Hill & Smith 1.9

Commenting on the markets, Mike Prentis and Dan Whitestone, representing the Investment Manager noted:

During June the Company's NAV per share fell by 3.5% to 503.27p, whilst our benchmark (the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index) fell by 2.9%; the FTSE 100 Index fell by 2.4% (all performance figures are with income reinvested and net of ongoing charges and any applicable performance fees).

Both stock selection and sector allocation were modest detractors during the month.

Asset manager Polar Capital Holdings results for the year to March showed a 12% increase in AUM (assets under management) over the 12 month period, with improving momentum in inflows during the second half of the year and strong investment performance across funds. The company's balance sheet remains very strong, supporting the dividend. Housebuilder Bellway performed well after issuing a positive trading update showing strong demand in the 4 months to June and saying full-year completions are expected to increase by almost 10 percent.

There were no major individual stock specific disappointments during the month. Fashion retailer JD Sports fell with other consumer related shares on the back of weak UK consumer spending data and an "in-line" trading statement. Colour cosmetics company Warpaint provided an update showing trading for 2017 has been in-line with expectations, with particular strength in the US where they have seen double digit sales growth. Sales in Europe were similar to this time last year and this caused the shares to fall during the month.

Activity during the month was limited.

The long/short portfolio fell 0.4% during the month, with long positions detracting from performance, whilst shorts were a positive contributor. Detractors within the long book included a number of core holdings that have performed well year-to-date that gave back some of their strong performance including JD Sports, CVS Group and Ascential. We are comfortable with these positions and in some instances have used the weakness to tactically increase holdings. The short book had a strong month, helped by a falling market, but also a number of stock specific successes, notably amongst some of our domestic consumer facing shares. A profit warning from a UK sofa retailer highlights the severity and speed of the recent consumer downturn. This bodes well for a number of our other shorts where we see a number of consumer facing shares with challenged business models collide with weakening demand, increased supply, and increased cost pressures.

20July 2017

ENDS

