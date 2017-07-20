NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 --



WHO:

Howie Schwartz, CEO of Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs

WHAT:

Will join industry analyst John Sumser as the featured guest on an upcoming episode of HRExaminer Radio - Executive Conversations.

WHEN:

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDT / 8:00 a.m. MDT / 7:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Listen live at: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/07/28/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-w-howard-schwartz-crowded-jul-28-7am-pdt. The same link can be used to replay the episode after the show airs.

DETAILS:

HR technology is constantly evolving, offering recruiters and hiring organizations new ways to source and engage with job seekers. During his appearance on HRExaminer Radio - Executive Conversations, Howie Schwartz, CEO of Crowded, will join industry analyst John Sumser to discuss the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots in recruiting. Schwartz will explain how Crowded is leveraging these technologies to transform the way recruiters and hiring managers connect and communicate with tech candidates. In addition, Schwartz will offer tips and best practices gleaned from the company's popular networking events which feature panelists from today's top employers.

HR professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning more about the latest recruiting trends are encouraged to tune in. To access the episode, visit http://www.blogtalkradio.com/hrexaminer/2017/07/28/hrexaminer-executive-conversations-w-howard-schwartz-crowded-jul-28-7am-pdt.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded doesn't believe that technology should replace recruiters. We believe Machine Learning and Messaging Automation should empower recruiters to engage candidates in new ways and win the war for talent.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.