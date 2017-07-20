DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/20/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol) products derived from Hemp, is announcing a special BOGO (Buy One Get One) sale on its popular CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps. This special sale is initiated to reward CannazALL™ customers and begins today through Monday the 24th at midnight EDT.

This special BOGO sale is also extended to shareholders and the general public, so the Company urges everyone to share this special opportunity with as many as possible, via Social Media and word of mouth, etc.

CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps contain 25mg of the Company's pure USA grown and formulated CBD oil as well as 200% more beneficial plant Terpenes that also help the important "entourage" effect desired by CBD users.

CEO James Ballas stated, "We had a very successful BOGO offer to a limited and select number of our customers this month and now wish to reward our entire customer base with this special offer, and by extending this to shareholders and the general public, hope to help more people who can benefit by our products while increasing our customer base as well."

All HempLife Today™ customers, shareholders, and the general public can take advantage of this special Buy One Get One sale on all sizes of CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps by using the following Coupon Codes on the www.HempLifeToday.com Website.

BOGO Small Size code: GCBogoSM

BOGO Medium Size code: GCBogoMed

BOGO Large Size code: GCBogoLG

BOGO Extra Large Size code: GCBogoXL

The Company encourages all shareholders to share this press release with as many others as possible and to help spread the word about CannazALL™ CBD products.

The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on the launch date of the new HLT Website, and will also have additional information on its new Technology Division in the coming weeks.

About HempLife Today™

Hemp Life Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people. Who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Canabidiol), could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLife Today™.

HempLife Today™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; Its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends', "believes', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact

Investor relations

IR@HempLifeToday.com



