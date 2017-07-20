HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - July 20, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM), a leading global children's content and brands company, has announced a distribution deal with Virgin TV UK for streaming (SVOD) rights in the UK and Ireland, and linear rights for its Irish network, TV3 Ireland, for a total of 615 half-hours of content.

A total of 30 titles from DHX Media's library have been licensed on a non-exclusive basis. The deal includes seasons 15 to 19 of Bob the Builder', as well as nine specials. There is also seasons 6 to 9 of Fireman Sam' and three specials. Meanwhile, the deal also includes seasons 1 to 5 of In the Night Garden, seven Air Bud movies and DHX Media original, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, bringing more popular kids' content to the catalogue for Virgin TV and TV3 viewers to enjoy.

Wiebke Hoefer, DHX Media's Senior Director of Sales (Germany, Switzerland, France, UK Digital and Multi-territory Digital), said: "We're thrilled to have signed our third and largest deal to date with Virgin TV, reinforcing our position as a go-to provider of kids' content to the world's top SVOD and linear broadcasters. Virgin TV offers an excellent platform for kids in this market, and we're thrilled that their viewers will be able to enjoy a great selection of our library titles, plus the latest original, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin TV, said: "We are very excited to have concluded our biggest kids' programming deal to date, covering over 600 half-hours of some of the most loved kids' characters. The addition of multiple seasons of Bob the Builder', Fireman Sam' and In the Night Garden, as well as full-length movies, really does underline our commitment to a market-leading kids' offer for Virgin TV.

"Our youngest viewers have never had a broader, bigger and more diverse choice of entertainment! Kids' content is a clear focus for us at Virgin TV and it is great to have DHX Media on board as a key supplier to bring children and their parents more of the programming that they want to watch."

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B) (NASDAQ: DHXM) is a leading children's content and brands company, recognized globally for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has 20 offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers four multi award-winning services across the UK and Ireland: broadband, TV, mobile phone and landline. The company's dedicated, ultrafast network delivers the fastest widely available broadband speeds to homes and businesses. We're expanding this through our £3bn Project Lightning programme, which will reach 17 million premises.

Our interactive TV service brings live programmes, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and the best apps and games in a set-top box, as well as on-the-go for tablets and smartphones.

We launched the world's first virtual mobile network, offering fantastic value and services. We are also one of the largest fixed-line home phone providers in the UK and Ireland.

Through Virgin Media Business, we support entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector, delivering the fastest speeds and tailor-made services.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, the world's largest international cable company, with operations in more than 30 countries.

For more information visit www.virginmedia.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of DHX Media and its position as a go-to provider of kids' content. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/19/11G142938/Images/Cloudy_with_a_Chance_of_Meatballs_(2)-b45fd7f6a4ffaacdae693e245a666c68.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/19/11G142938/Images/Cloudy_with_a_Chance_of_Meatballs_-7182292dd0c49bbc8ba61416dda216b7.jpg

For more information, please contact:



Investor Relations:

Nancy Chan-Palmateer

Director, Investor Relations

DHX Media Ltd.

nancy.chanpalmateer@dhxmedia.com

+1 416-977-7358



Financial Media:

Shaun Smith

Director, Corporate Communications

DHX Media Ltd.

shaun.smith@dhxmedia.com

+1 416-977-7230



Trade Media:

Aimee Norman at DDA Blueprint PR

aimee@ddablueprint.com

+44 (0) 20 7932 9800