

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $926 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $825 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.95 billion. This was up from $3.77 billion last year.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $926 Mln. vs. $825 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $3.95 Bln vs. $3.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX