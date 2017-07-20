Global Synthetic Zeolites Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2025 - Growing Demand from Laundry Detergent Manufacturers

DUBLIN, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Synthetic Zeolites Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.21 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand from laundry detergent manufacturers and heavy investment in manufacturing capacities.

Based on application the market is categorized into adsorbents, detergents, catalysts and other applications. Other Applications is further categorized into Silver Zeolite, Dietary Supplements and Wound Care. Depending on the type the market is segmented into Zeolite Y, Zeolite X, Zeolite A, Zeolite Zsm-5 and Other Types.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Current Market Trends:



Growing Demand from Laundry Detergent Manufacturers



Heavy Investment in Manufacturing Capacities



Recent Technological Developments in Synthetic Zeolites

Companies Mentioned



Zeolyst International.

Zeochem AG.

W.R. Grace & Co.

& Co. Union Showa K.K..

Tosoh Corporation.

Pq Corporation.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

KNT Group

Huiying Chemical Industry (Quanzhou) Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Clariant AG

Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A..

Albemarle Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Application



5 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Type



6 Synthetic Zeolites Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



