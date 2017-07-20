Hydraulic Pump Market Size to Reach USD 11,400 Million By 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hydraulic pumps market to reach USD 11,400 million by 2024, driven by the rising demand for mobility and industrial sector. Asia-Pacific was the largest market accounting for over one-third of the market share in the year 2016 owing to growing agriculture and construction industry in countries such as India and China. North America and Europe followed the suit, where the regions are expected to grow over the forecast period.

Availability of fire resistant and wear and corrosion free hydraulic pump along with flourishing industrial and construction segment are among the key drivers for the hydraulic pumps market. However, resilient competition from low-cost manufacturers is expected to be among the restraints for hydraulic pumps market over the forecast period.

In terms of application, mobility segment dominated global market accounting for over half of the market share in the year 2016. The segment is expected to show promising growth owing to the usage of hydraulic pumps in mining, agriculture, construction, and earthmoving equipment. Industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% owing to the prevailing demand in industries which involve heavy and repetitive work.

Growing focus on research and development by hydraulic pump companies and government initiatives to minimize CO2 emission and energy consumption along with the demand for quality products and cost-effective solution is expected to upsurge the global hydraulic pumps market over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Hydraulic Pump Market Size and Forecast, byType (Gear, Vane, Piston), by Application (Mobility, Industrial) and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/hydraulic-pump-market

Tough competition from low cots manufacturers will be a major restraint factor in the development of this market. The global hydraulic pump market has several key players such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton, Daikin, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin & Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd

Hexa Research has segmented the global hydraulic pumps market based on types, applications and region:

Segmentation by types, 2014 - 2024 (Million Units) (USD Million)

• Gear

• Vane

• Piston

Segmentation by application, 2014-2024 (Million Units) (USD Million)

• Mobility

• Industrial

Segmentation by region, 2014-2024 (Million Units) (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Middle East and Africa

Key players analyzed:

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Eaton

• Daikin

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Parker Hannifin

• Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

