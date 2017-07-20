

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence strengthened for the second straight month in July to the strongest level in more than two years, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The consumer consumer confidence index climbed to 10.5 in July from 7.1 in June. In May, the reading was 5.8.



Moreover, the latest score was the highest since May 2015, when it marked 13.0.



Consumers' financial situation over the last twelve months improved in July, with the corresponding index rising to 10.7 from 5.6 in the prior month.



Similarly, their own financial situation over the last twelve months increased to 15.7 in July from 12.3 in June.



Households' expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country in the next twelve months also strengthened to 13.0 from 9.3.



