sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,542 Euro		+0,029
+1,92 %
WKN: A0JC7P ISIN: IL0010958192 Ticker-Symbol: IW2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERION NETWORK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERION NETWORK LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,505
1,577
13:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PERION NETWORK LTD
PERION NETWORK LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERION NETWORK LTD1,542+1,92 %