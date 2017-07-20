Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, on August 3, 2017 prior to the financial markets open.

Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10 a.m. ET that day.

Details are as follows:

Conference ID: 6585658

Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-888-857-6930

Dial-in number from Israel: 1-80-925-8243

Dial-in number (other international): 1-719-325-4893

Playback available until August 10, 2017 by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or

1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 6585658 for the replay. Link to the live webcast accessible at www.perion.com/ir-events/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that delivers advertising solutions to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. More information about Perion may be found at www.perion.com, and follow Perion on Twitter @perionnetwork.

