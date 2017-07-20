OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, today announced that its embedded secure element designed for the Internet of Things (IoT), IoThrive Tiny SE+, has obtained the highest level CSPN1 security certification. IoThrive Tiny SE+ is the first embedded secure element of its kind to receive this certification awarded by the French security agency ANSSI2

OT-Morpho developed the IoThrive Tiny SE+ to manage identities and secure data in any non-cellular network. In the rapidly evolving IoT market, product security validation and certification is critical, especially in an age where every device can now become a target for hackers. Being able to guarantee privacy and security in the Internet of Things will be key for the market success of connected objects.

In contrast to other programs, CSPN certification covers not only the hardware, but also the software of the product. It confirms the security robustness of the whole IoThrive Tiny SE+ product. Jean-Yves Bernard,Security Manager at StarChip, a subsidiary of OT-Morpho, explained: "To achieve CSPN certification, all components of the solution were tested with means and methods that a hacker would use in the field. Passing these tests creates real confidence in our product's ability to resist to any attack. This certification is yet another proof of our commitment to deliver products that can be fully trusted by our customers".

OT-Morpho is a world leader in digital security identification technologies with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, commute, travel and even vote in ways that are now possible in a connected world.

As our physical and digital, civil and commercial lifestyles converge, OT-Morpho stands precisely at that crossroads to leverage the best in security and identity technologies and offer customized solutions to a wide range of international clients from key industries, including Financial services, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT.

With close to €3bn in revenues and more than 14,000 employees, OT-Morpho is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity Security (Morpho) completed in 31 May 2017. Temporarily designated by the name "OT-Morpho", the new company will unveil its new name in September of this year.

