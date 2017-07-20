In July 2017 Konecranes won a contract for the delivery of an Automated RTG (ARTG) system to a new customer, PT Prima Multi Terminal, a subsidiary of PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I. The ordered ARTG system includes eight ARTG cranes with associated software, interfaces and services. The new order also comprises three Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes.



The ordered ARTG system and the STS cranes will be delivered to the greenfield container terminal in Kuala Tanjung Port, North Sumatera. The terminal is prioritizing digitization right from the beginning and highlighted the importance of transparency, scalability and maintainability on top of the core function of handling containers cost-effectively.



"We are delighted to collaborate with the world's leading automated container crane supplier and are looking forward to executing the project successfully before starting to serve our customers in a most efficient way at the end of 2018," says Mr. Hosadi Sikumbang, President Director of PT Prima Multi Terminal.



Indonesia is a strategically important country for Konecranes, which has been operating there for 18 years. The government of Indonesia is carrying out a nationwide freight transport program to improve the movement of goods through the country's vast waterways. With its products and services, Konecranes is poised to contribute to the country's drive to become a global top ten economy by 2025.



"We thank PT Prima Multi Terminal for placing their confidence in Konecranes and look forward to being part of their success story. The value our customers perceive from our automation system is delivered through elimination of unintended crane movements, reduced energy and maintenance bills, and increased productivity," says Janne Eklund, Konecranes Sales Director, Port Cranes, Asia Pacific.



The new ARTG system will be delivered at the end of 2018 and comprises: · Eight all-electric, automated Konecranes 16-wheel RTGs with Active Load Control and GPS Autosteering · Four Remote Operating Stations (ROSs) · Truck guidance systems · Intelligent gates for the container stacks · Interface for miscellaneous container yard infrastructure · Automation software, including the interface to the Terminal Operating System · TRUCONNECT® remote service, which gives the customer 24/7 access to Konecranes' global network of crane experts



The three Konecranes STS cranes of Post Panamax size will have an outreach of 48m and will be delivered 2 months before the ARTG system.



