Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Mining Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

George Town, July 20, 2017 - The Board of Directors of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Askew as non-executive director, effective immediately.

Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "We are happy to strengthen our Board with the addition of James who is a seasoned executive with extensive mining expertise. I believe that we have put together a well-balanced Board capable of supporting the Company's longer-term strategic goals with collective in-depth expertise spanning mining, geology, finance, accounting, government relations, and capital markets."

Jim Askew is a mining engineer with more than 40 years of broad international experience as a Chief Executive Officer and board member for a wide range of international publicly listed mining and mining related companies. He also has extensive technical expertise in open pit and underground mines including design, construction and operations. Currently, he serves on the boards of several resource public companies, including as Chairman of OceanaGold Limited and Syrah Resources, and as a director of Evolution Mining.

Mr. Askew was nominated by La Mancha as its second appointee and will act as a non-executive director. Endeavour's Board will now be composed of eight members, including Chairman Michael E. Beckett, James Askew, Ian Cockerill, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus, Olivier Colom and Naguib Sawiris as Non-executive Directors, and Sébastien de Montessus as Executive Director and CEO.

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation gold mining company, operating 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-year mine life, based on reserves. The development of the Houndé and Ity CIL projects are expected to lift Endeavour's group production to +900kozpa and decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2019, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives to +10 years.

