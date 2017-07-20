

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $164.06 million, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $118.29 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $1.99 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $164.06 Mln. vs. $118.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.23 - $4.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX