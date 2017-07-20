Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Moleculin Biotech Signs License Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center for its Lead Product Candidate, Annamycin

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) ("Moleculin"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MBRX. The Company, which is a preclinical firm focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates, announced on July 18, 2017, that it has signed a new technology license agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center based on new patent applications it intends to file related to its drugs Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The Company's lead product is Annamycin which is an anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on MBRX. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=MBRX

The Announcement

The Company views this announcement as a step to clear the pending key patent applications, which had yet to be filed, where the signing of a new license agreement with MD Anderson clears the path for those patents. The Company also appointed Theradex Systems, Inc., as its contract research organization for its planned Phase I/II clinical trial for Annamycin, according to Q1 FY17 release, reported on May 15, 2017.

Annamycin

Annamycin is an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory AML. The therapy is a combination of two chemotherapeutic drugs, of which one is anthracycline. Currently, according to Moleculin, the only viable long-term option for acute leukemia patients is a bone marrow transplant. However, patients, in order to undergo the transplant must undertake induction therapy, which has a cure rate of 20% according to the Company.

Drug Stages

Annamycin demonstrated an efficacy in 8 of the 16 test patients in Phase-I study in adult relapsed or refractory AML patients, with 6 of the 14 patients completely clearing leukemic blasts. Also, for a 30 patient dose-ranging Phase-I/II study in acute lymphocytic leukemia demonstrated a similar efficacy profile, with 3 of 8 patients treated with the maximum tolerable dose clearing their leukemic blasts to a level sufficient to qualify for a bone marrow transplant.

The Company expects Annamycin to qualify for accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), attributing it to the unmet medical need criterion. Also, the Company expects Annamycin to qualify for Orphan Drug Status, which could entitle it to market exclusivity up to 7 and 10 years from the date of approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) and Marketing Authorization in the US and the EU, respectively.

Company Growth Prospects

In Q1 FY17, Moleculin received Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. The Orphan drug status is intended to facilitate drug development for rare diseases and may offer several benefits to drug developers, including tax credits for qualified clinical trial costs, exemptions from certain FDA application fees, and seven years of market exclusivity upon regulatory product approval.

Moleculin updated the Annamycin clinical strategy to add a Phase-I arm to its next Phase-II trial that leverages a potential increase in the Maximum Tolerable Dose (MTD), which could increase the chance for positive outcomes. The Company believes that it will be able to publicly announce the results from its Phase-I/II clinical trial sometime in 2018.

Last Close Stock Review

On Wednesday, July 19, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.87, tumbling 8.78% from its previous closing price of $2.05. A total volume of 1.74 million shares has exchanged hands. Moleculin Biotech's stock price skyrocketed 125.03% in the last one month and 117.44% in the past three months. The stock currently has a market cap of $33.64 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.



SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily