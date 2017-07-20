Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - US Army Awards Software Modernization Contract to Leidos

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=LDOS. The Company announced on July 18, 2017, that it was awarded US Army contract for providing systems engineering, software development, and integration of the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). AFATDS provides critical artillery systems fires command and control capability for the US Army and Marine Corps. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Sharing his views on being awarded the US Army contract, Mike Chagnon, President of Leidos' Advanced Solutions Group said:

"This important win enables us to leverage our proven Leidos Enterprise Application Framework to modernize AFATDS. Leidos is committed to serving the US Army by making this mission-critical system easier to use and less costly to sustain."

Scope of the Contract

The single-award, cost-plus incentive-fee contract bagged by Leidos is initially for a performance period of three years with a single two - year option. The total value of the contract considering all options is approximately $102 million.

As per the contract's terms, Leidos will be responsible for the modernization of AFATDS. The aim is to provide software that improves functionality, supports an intuitive user software interface which will enable more simplistic user training, and enable migration of AFATDS software into the Army's software Common Operating Environment (COE). COE is a US Army initiative that is transitioning standalone war-fighting software capabilities as integrated software applications. The end results of the modernization efforts will be a more robust system that boasts of highly improved user functionality in both training and combat.

About Leidos

Reston, Virginia based Leidos was founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, Ph.D. It is a FORTUNE 500 science and technology Company, that provides technology and engineering services and solutions to the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the US and internationally. Its business is divided into four major verticals Civil, Defense, and Intelligence, Health and Advanced Solutions. Leidos has a vast global presence in over 400 locations across 30 countries. In August 2016, Leidos successfully merged with Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS) business in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. The Company has a global team of 32,000 employees who support vital missions for government and commercial customers. For the fiscal year ending on December 30, 2017, the Company reported annual revenues of approximately $7.04 billion

Just a day before, on July 17, 2017, Leidos was awarded a $64 million task order by the US Army to integrate, test, and demonstrate the three complete Airborne Reconnaissance Low-Enhanced (ARL-E) systems under the ARL-E program of record.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Leidos' stock rose 1.52%, ending the trading session at $53.39. A total volume of 620.49 thousand shares has exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 3.19% in the last three months, 7.17% in the past six months, and 49.27% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 4.40% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.22 and has a dividend yield of 2.40%. The stock currently has a market cap of $7.97 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily