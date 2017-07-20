

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $472 million, or $1.83 per share. This was up from $466 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $3.81 million. This was up from $3.78 million last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $472 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -Revenue (Q2): $3.81 Mln vs. $3.78 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



