Aircraft Insulation Market to Reach $9.89 Billion by 2022 - Driven by an Increase in Commercial Aircraft Deliveries & Passenger Traffic

The "Aircraft Insulation Market by Type (Thermal, Acoustic & Vibration, Electric), Material (Foamed Plastics, Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Ceramic-based Materials), Application Area (Airframe, Engine), Platform and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft insulation market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 7.46 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.89 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2017 to 2022. Increase in demand for lightweight insulation materials, introduction of advanced acoustic and fire resistant materials resulting in safer operation of aircraft, declining cost of composite materials, and increase in commercial aircraft deliveries and passenger traffic are the key factors that are expected to drive the aircraft insulation market. The aircraft insulation market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, application area, platform, and region.

Based on type, the aircraft insulation market has been segmented into thermal insulation, vibration & acoustic insulation, and electric insulation. Increasing use of materials with low thermal conductivity helps to reduce the transfer of heat between different aircraft components and parts, and ensures high level of safety during aircraft operations. Thermal insulation systems help maintain a comfortable internal environment while the aircraft is in flight, and dramatically reduces noise levels and vibrations.

Based on material, the aircraft insulation market has been segmented into foamed plastic, fiberglass, mineral wool, ceramic-based material, and other materials. Based on material, the foamed plastic segment is estimated to lead the aircraft insulation market in 2017. Plastic foams are widely used in cabins in seat cushions and mattresses to absorb heat, noise insulation, vibration, etc. The aerospace industry uses various materials, such as polyimide and polyurethane foams combining acoustic and thermal insulation to be used in aircraft cabin in linings and wall panels, and rest areas or insulation blankets for the door areas of the aircraft.



Based on platform, the aircraft insulation market has been segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rotary wing aircraft fly at a comparatively lower altitude than fixed wing aircraft.

