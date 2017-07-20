

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $71.83 million, or $0.71 per share. This was down from $74.67 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $71.83 Mln. vs. $74.67 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.71 - $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 - $2.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX