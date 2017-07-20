"This Is Not America" - The New Book by Alan Friedman: What has Happened to America, and What's Become of the American Dream?

LONDON, July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Behind the self-confident image of world's most influential country, we now see a nation tearing itself apart, its people angry and afraid. The United States may arguably be the world's only superpower, but its internal tensions are a symptom of suffering and deep division, conditions only exacerbated by the election of President Donald Trump.

In this timely and resonant book, expatriate journalist Alan Friedman returns to America after thirty years of living in Europe and conducts a probing survey of emotions in America's heartlands. Set against the backdrop of the 2016 presidential election campaign and the subsequent inauguration of President Trump, Friedman tells a vivid story of terrible inequality - from the excesses of Wall Street to the grinding poverty of Mississippi - and examines the issues, from racism and gun control to Obamacare, that have polarised a nation.

Friedman examines the real America through the words of its citizens and combines this with a detailed portrait of the new President and his team. Making use of his own interviews and meetings with Trump and with Russia's President Putin, Friedman analyses the root causes of America's condition and explores the real risks of a Trump presidency for America and the world.

Dark and provocative,This Is Not Americamay just be the most important book of the year. An extract from the book is published today onhttp://www.alanfriedman.it

Alan Friedman is a journalist, bestselling author, television personality, producer and documentary-maker who has spent the past thirty years as a correspondent and commentator for theFinancial Timesin London, theInternational Herald Tribune, the New York Times and theWall Street Journal Europe. Friedman is also a former contributing editor atVanity Fairand theNew Yorker. He is currently an opinion columnist for Italy'sCorriere della Seranewspaper.