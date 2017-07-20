

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $91.5 million, or $1.69 per share. This was up from $80.4 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $808.3 million. This was up from $732.2 million last year.



WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $91.5 Mln. vs. $80.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $808.3 Mln vs. $732.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 - $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.025 - $3.100 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX